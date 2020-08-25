Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July

In July 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 4.2% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 4.4% (corrected) over July 2019.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in July 2020, manufacturing output increased by 3.9% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.4% (corrected) over June 2020.

In January-July 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% over January-July 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 5.6% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 7.1% (corrected) over June 2019.

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

