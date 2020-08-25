Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger

Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zo

The Chernivtsi City Council allowed the work of markets, shops, catering establishments, kindergartens and schools, despite being classified as a "red” zone of epidemic danger.

The press service of the Chernivtsi City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on August 25, at an extraordinary session of the Chernivtsi City Council, the members, with 31 votes for, supported the draft decision on the epidemic situation in Chernivtsi.

"According to the document, it is allowed: the work of public transport in the mode of special transportation, subject to compliance with all anti-epidemic measures, business entities (markets, consumer services, trade, shopping malls, cinemas, children's and youth sports schools, sports clubs, gyms, sections, etc.). catering establishments, provided that no more than 20 people are present in the hall, but not less than 10 square meters per person; preschool educational institutions and general educational institutions, subject to the recommendations of the senior medical officer of Ukraine," the statement reads.

However, it is prohibited to operate entertainment establishments, zones within shopping centers, and hold mass events with more than 20 participants in a closed space.

Also, the City Council recommended the national police authorities not take actions to bring business entities who will act in accordance with this decision to responsibility and appealed to the Ministry of Infrastructure to prevent the cancellation of long-distance train stops.

The corresponding decision has already been signed by the secretary of the Chernivtsi City Council Vasyl Prodan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies at an extraordinary meeting classified Chernivtsi as the "red" zone.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers established bans for the "red” zone, in particular, the work of public transport, visits to educational institutions, the activities of shopping and entertainment centers, gyms, cafes and restaurants are prohibited.

