subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger
25 August 2020, Tuesday, 18:34 15
Politics 2020-08-26T10:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zo

Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Chernivtsi City Council, Chernivtsi, red zone

The Chernivtsi City Council allowed the work of markets, shops, catering establishments, kindergartens and schools, despite being classified as a "red” zone of epidemic danger.

The press service of the Chernivtsi City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on August 25, at an extraordinary session of the Chernivtsi City Council, the members, with 31 votes for, supported the draft decision on the epidemic situation in Chernivtsi.

"According to the document, it is allowed: the work of public transport in the mode of special transportation, subject to compliance with all anti-epidemic measures, business entities (markets, consumer services, trade, shopping malls, cinemas, children's and youth sports schools, sports clubs, gyms, sections, etc.). catering establishments, provided that no more than 20 people are present in the hall, but not less than 10 square meters per person; preschool educational institutions and general educational institutions, subject to the recommendations of the senior medical officer of Ukraine," the statement reads.

However, it is prohibited to operate entertainment establishments, zones within shopping centers, and hold mass events with more than 20 participants in a closed space.

Also, the City Council recommended the national police authorities not take actions to bring business entities who will act in accordance with this decision to responsibility and appealed to the Ministry of Infrastructure to prevent the cancellation of long-distance train stops.

The corresponding decision has already been signed by the secretary of the Chernivtsi City Council Vasyl Prodan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies at an extraordinary meeting classified Chernivtsi as the "red" zone.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers established bans for the "red” zone, in particular, the work of public transport, visits to educational institutions, the activities of shopping and entertainment centers, gyms, cafes and restaurants are prohibited.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Chernivtsi City Council Chernivtsi red zone

5 Hospitalized In Chernivtsi Due To Suspected Coro...
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visitin...
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Du...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 91 To 5,115 On August 24 18:39
Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun 18:37
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July 18:35
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger 18:34
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation 18:31
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok