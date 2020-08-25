subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation
25 August 2020, Tuesday, 18:31 59
Politics 2020-08-26T09:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation

Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, epidemic situation

The Cabinet of Ministers stands for extending the quarantine until November due to the worsening epidemic situation.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the press service of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with reference to the words of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a traditional conference call chaired by Zelenskyy.

It is noted that the total number of people with coronavirus infection in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic has exceeded 108,000, the most affected regions at the moment are Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and Ternopil.

Given the negative dynamics of incidence, Zelenskyy supported the need to take preventive measures, in particular, the introduction of a ban on the work of nightclubs and concerts.

"But quarantine should remain adaptive and not burdensome for entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized businesses should be able to properly organize their work in the new conditions," the President stressed.

It was noted at the meeting that the world is also witnessing an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, so the Ukrainian government is developing a regulation to ban foreign citizens from countries falling into the "red" zone of the epidemic from entering Ukraine for a period of 30 days.

It is indicated that this ban will not affect transit transport drivers and representatives of humanitarian missions.

It is also noted that at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a decision was made to significantly limit the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that relaxed conditions for entry into Ukraine should be provided for citizens of neighboring Belarus.

“How can we prohibit the entry of Belarusians, especially given the extremely tense internal political situation there? I think that it is necessary to reasonably prescribe facilitated conditions for the entry of Belarusians to us. This is a very delicate topic - everything must be taken into account,” the President said.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported to the head of state that in connection with the approaching season of respiratory viral infections, the Ministry of Health is preparing to purchase influenza vaccines for risk groups: doctors, police officers, border guards, education – a total of 1.5 million people.

The President added that on the eve of the new epidemic season, it is also necessary to increase the number of hospital beds and launch a massive flu vaccination program.

The meeting also discussed the preparation and conduct of local elections in Ukraine on October 25.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov noted that at least 500,000 employees of election commissions of various levels will be involved in the pre-election process throughout the country, who need to be provided with protective masks and other personal protective equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the number of new cases of COVID-19, after a 3-day decline, decreased by 7.8% to 1,658, and the number of new deaths increased by 13.6% to 25 people.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 epidemic situation

Cabinet Relieves Customs Service Chair Muratov - C...
Cabinet Establishes Special Duty On Diesel Fuel, L...
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Sta...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 91 To 5,115 On August 24 18:39
Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun 18:37
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July 18:35
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger 18:34
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation 18:31
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok