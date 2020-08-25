Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation

The Cabinet of Ministers stands for extending the quarantine until November due to the worsening epidemic situation.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the press service of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with reference to the words of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a traditional conference call chaired by Zelenskyy.

It is noted that the total number of people with coronavirus infection in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic has exceeded 108,000, the most affected regions at the moment are Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and Ternopil.

Given the negative dynamics of incidence, Zelenskyy supported the need to take preventive measures, in particular, the introduction of a ban on the work of nightclubs and concerts.

"But quarantine should remain adaptive and not burdensome for entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized businesses should be able to properly organize their work in the new conditions," the President stressed.

It was noted at the meeting that the world is also witnessing an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, so the Ukrainian government is developing a regulation to ban foreign citizens from countries falling into the "red" zone of the epidemic from entering Ukraine for a period of 30 days.

It is indicated that this ban will not affect transit transport drivers and representatives of humanitarian missions.

It is also noted that at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a decision was made to significantly limit the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that relaxed conditions for entry into Ukraine should be provided for citizens of neighboring Belarus.

“How can we prohibit the entry of Belarusians, especially given the extremely tense internal political situation there? I think that it is necessary to reasonably prescribe facilitated conditions for the entry of Belarusians to us. This is a very delicate topic - everything must be taken into account,” the President said.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported to the head of state that in connection with the approaching season of respiratory viral infections, the Ministry of Health is preparing to purchase influenza vaccines for risk groups: doctors, police officers, border guards, education – a total of 1.5 million people.

The President added that on the eve of the new epidemic season, it is also necessary to increase the number of hospital beds and launch a massive flu vaccination program.

The meeting also discussed the preparation and conduct of local elections in Ukraine on October 25.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov noted that at least 500,000 employees of election commissions of various levels will be involved in the pre-election process throughout the country, who need to be provided with protective masks and other personal protective equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the number of new cases of COVID-19, after a 3-day decline, decreased by 7.8% to 1,658, and the number of new deaths increased by 13.6% to 25 people.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources