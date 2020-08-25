Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172

On August 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 130 over August 23 to 12,153, and the number of deaths rose by two to 172.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Ukrainian capital is 12,153.

According to the report, on August 24, the number of infected women aged 18-85 was 72; besides, there were two girls aged six and 14; 50 men aged 18-81; and six boys aged 8-17.

A total of 23 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 27 people recovered on August 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,853 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Obolonskyi district – 24, Desnianskyi district – 20, Dniprovskyi district – 20, Darnytskyi district – 15, and Sviatoshynskyi district – 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 209 over August 22 to 12,023.

On August 24, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,658 over August 23 to 108,415, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 23 to 2,318; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 13.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 25, there were 108,415 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,318 lethal cases; besides, 52,870 people had recovered.

On August 24, a total of 1,658 new coronavirus cases were registered, 346 people recovered, and 25 people died.

Therefore, on August 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,658 vs 346).

The share of new cases as at August 24 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 23.

As at the morning of August 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 53,227, up 2.5% over August 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,389), the city of Kyiv (12,153), and Chernivtsi region (9,371).

