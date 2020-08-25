Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has raised the minimum wage from UAH 4,723 per month to UAH 5,000 per month from September.

A total of 326 parliamentary members backed respective bill 3963, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the document, in 2020, the minimum wage from September is set at UAH 5,000 per month or UAH 29.2 per hour.

Therefore, the revenue of the state budget is set at UAH 978.37 billion, including the revenue of the general fund of the state budget (UAH 857.94 billion) and the revenue of the special fund of the state budget (UAH 120.42 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise the minimum wage from UAH 4,700 to UAH 5,000.

