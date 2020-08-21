subscribe to newsletter
Kholodnytskyi Announces 5 Attempts To Bribe Leadership Of NACB And SACPO Since 2015

Former specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office Nazar Kholodnytskyi has announced 5 attempts to bribe the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) since 2015.

He announced this in his farewell statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the activities of the SACPO and NACB, there have been 5 attempts to bribe us, including in July for USD 5 million," he wrote.

All 5 attempts, he said, were unsuccessful, the suspects were detained and brought to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed Kholodnytskyi.

