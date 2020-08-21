subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solidarity Up 0.5 To 15.5%, Batkivschyna Up 3.5 To 11.5% In August – Poll
21 August 2020, Friday, 18:46 7
Politics 2020-08-21T20:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solid

Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solidarity Up 0.5 To 15.5%, Batkivschyna Up 3.5 To 11.5% In August – Poll

Даша Зубкова
Batkivschyna, poll, Servant of the People party, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Razumkov Center

The Servant of the People party’s electoral rating for the next parliamentary elections fell by 4.5 percentage points to 29.5% in August, compared with the period of June-July, while the electoral ratings of the Opposition Platform - For Life party rose by 2.7 percentage points to 21.7%, the European Solidarity party by 0.5 percentage point to 15.5%, and the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party by 3.5 percentage points to 11.5%.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the respondents that intend to vote in the parliamentary elections and have already decided on a political party, 29.5% said they would vote for the Servant of the People party, 21.7% for the Opposition Platform party, 15.5% for the European Solidarity party, and 11, 5% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party.

This indicates that only four parties would secure representation in the parliament and that all the other parties would fail to overcome the 5% barrier to entry to the parliament if parliamentary elections were held in August.

According to the poll, 4.6% of the respondents said they would vote for Igor Smeshko's Strength and Honor party, 2.7% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party, 2.4% for the Svoboda party, 2.2% for the Sharii Party, and 1.8% for the Holos party.

The Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation polled 2,018 adults in government-controlled territories via personal interviews from August 14 to 19.

The theoretical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll was financed by the Royal Netherlands embassy’s MATRA project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ratings of the Servant of the People party fell by 3.7 percentage points to 34%, the Opposition Platform - For Life party by 2.8 percentage points to 19%, the European Solidarity party by 0.7 percentage point to 15%, and the Batkivschyna party by 0.5 percentage point to 8% in a poll that the Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation conducted in the period of June-July.

Больше новостей о: Batkivschyna poll Servant of the People party Opposition Platform - For Life European Solidarity Razumkov Center

Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Ac...
Korniyenko Apologizes To Monday Allakhverdiyeva (S...
Second Stage of Healthcare Reform Aggravates Situa...
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Again...
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24
Ukrainians Will Need Foreign Passport To Travel To Belarus From September 1
News
Kholodnytskyi Announces 5 Attempts To Bribe Leadership Of NACB And SACPO Since 2015 18:52
Ukrainians Will Need Foreign Passport To Travel To Belarus From September 1 18:49
Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solidarity Up 0.5 To 15.5%, Batkivschyna Up 3.5 To 11.5% In August – Poll 18:46
UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry 18:44
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24 18:42
more news
UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September 18:14
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September 13:50
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv 18:10
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 4,727, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 83 On August 19 13:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 42.9% To 40 13:48
more news
Venediktova Dismisses Kholodnytskyi 14:30
Hryschuk Appointed SACPO Acting Head - Source 14:35
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth, Down 1.3% To 2,106 On August 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 42.5% To 23 14:27
Zelenskyy's Son Has Had Coronavirus 14:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 156 To 11,328 On August 20 – Klitschko 14:38
more news
UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok