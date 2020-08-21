Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solidarity Up 0.5 To 15.5%, Batkivschyna Up 3.5 To 11.5% In August – Poll

Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solid

The Servant of the People party’s electoral rating for the next parliamentary elections fell by 4.5 percentage points to 29.5% in August, compared with the period of June-July, while the electoral ratings of the Opposition Platform - For Life party rose by 2.7 percentage points to 21.7%, the European Solidarity party by 0.5 percentage point to 15.5%, and the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party by 3.5 percentage points to 11.5%.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the respondents that intend to vote in the parliamentary elections and have already decided on a political party, 29.5% said they would vote for the Servant of the People party, 21.7% for the Opposition Platform party, 15.5% for the European Solidarity party, and 11, 5% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party.

This indicates that only four parties would secure representation in the parliament and that all the other parties would fail to overcome the 5% barrier to entry to the parliament if parliamentary elections were held in August.

According to the poll, 4.6% of the respondents said they would vote for Igor Smeshko's Strength and Honor party, 2.7% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party, 2.4% for the Svoboda party, 2.2% for the Sharii Party, and 1.8% for the Holos party.

The Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation polled 2,018 adults in government-controlled territories via personal interviews from August 14 to 19.

The theoretical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll was financed by the Royal Netherlands embassy’s MATRA project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ratings of the Servant of the People party fell by 3.7 percentage points to 34%, the Opposition Platform - For Life party by 2.8 percentage points to 19%, the European Solidarity party by 0.7 percentage point to 15%, and the Batkivschyna party by 0.5 percentage point to 8% in a poll that the Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation conducted in the period of June-July.

