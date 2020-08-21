Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24

Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company will close the sale of tickets from the stations Kolomyya (Ivano-Frankivsk region), Ostroh, Radyviliv (both Rivne region) and Chernivtsi from August 24.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, these railway stations will only allow passengers to disembark.

From August 24, 2020, travel documents for the following trains will not be sold from these stations: No.702/701 Lviv-Chernivtsi, No.136/135 Chernivtsi-Odesa, No.7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi, No.117/118 Kyiv- Chernivtsi, No.98/97 Kovel-Kyiv, No.46/45 Uzhhorod-Lysychansk, No.88/87 Kovel-Novooleksiivka, No.122/121 Mykolaiv-Rivne, No.232/231 Henichesk-Ivano-Frankivsk.

Also, due to epidemic restrictions, the route of trains from and to Chernivtsi will change: No.8/7 Sniatyn- Kyiv (instead of Chernivtsi-Kyiv), No.118/117 Novoselitsia-Kyiv (instead of Chernivtsi-Kyiv), No.136/135 Sniatyn-Odesa (instead of Chernivtsi-Odesa), No.702/701 Sniatyn-Lviv (instead of Chernivtsi - Lviv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, 14 regions, including Chernivtsi, were referred to the "red” zone, Kyiv remained in the "yellow" zone.

