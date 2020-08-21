subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24
21 August 2020, Friday, 18:42 4
Politics 2020-08-21T21:15:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August

Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, ticket, railway, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, ticket sale

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company will close the sale of tickets from the stations Kolomyya (Ivano-Frankivsk region), Ostroh, Radyviliv (both Rivne region) and Chernivtsi from August 24.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, these railway stations will only allow passengers to disembark.

From August 24, 2020, travel documents for the following trains will not be sold from these stations: No.702/701 Lviv-Chernivtsi, No.136/135 Chernivtsi-Odesa, No.7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi, No.117/118 Kyiv- Chernivtsi, No.98/97 Kovel-Kyiv, No.46/45 Uzhhorod-Lysychansk, No.88/87 Kovel-Novooleksiivka, No.122/121 Mykolaiv-Rivne, No.232/231 Henichesk-Ivano-Frankivsk.

Also, due to epidemic restrictions, the route of trains from and to Chernivtsi will change: No.8/7 Sniatyn- Kyiv (instead of Chernivtsi-Kyiv), No.118/117 Novoselitsia-Kyiv (instead of Chernivtsi-Kyiv), No.136/135 Sniatyn-Odesa (instead of Chernivtsi-Odesa), No.702/701 Sniatyn-Lviv (instead of Chernivtsi - Lviv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, 14 regions, including Chernivtsi, were referred to the "red” zone, Kyiv remained in the "yellow" zone.

Больше новостей о: Ukrzaliznytsia ticket railway Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 ticket sale

Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv -...
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Anothe...
Restrictions On Passenger Traffic By 50% Of Provid...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24
Ukrainians Will Need Foreign Passport To Travel To Belarus From September 1
News
Kholodnytskyi Announces 5 Attempts To Bribe Leadership Of NACB And SACPO Since 2015 18:52
Ukrainians Will Need Foreign Passport To Travel To Belarus From September 1 18:49
Servant Of The People Down 4.5 Percentage Points To 29.5%, Opposition Platform Up 2.7 To 21.7%, European Solidarity Up 0.5 To 15.5%, Batkivschyna Up 3.5 To 11.5% In August – Poll 18:46
UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry 18:44
Ukrzaliznytsia Will Close Sale Of Tickets From Stations Kolomyya, Ostroh, Chernivtsi And Radyviliv From August 24 18:42
more news
UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September 18:14
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September 13:50
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv 18:10
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 4,727, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 83 On August 19 13:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 42.9% To 40 13:48
more news
Venediktova Dismisses Kholodnytskyi 14:30
Hryschuk Appointed SACPO Acting Head - Source 14:35
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth, Down 1.3% To 2,106 On August 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 42.5% To 23 14:27
Zelenskyy's Son Has Had Coronavirus 14:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 156 To 11,328 On August 20 – Klitschko 14:38
more news
UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok