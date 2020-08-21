Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 156 To 11,328 On August 20 – Klitschko

On August 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 156 over August 19 to 11,328.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 93 women aged 21-79; six girls aged 1-17; 55 men aged 20-80; and two boys aged 2 and 5.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included six medical workers.

A total of 23 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

At the moment, there are 499 patients in hospitals in Kyiv, including 18 children.

Besides, 21 people recovered on August 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,606 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

On August 20, most cases of the disease were recorded in Solomianskyi district – 26, Holosiivskyi district – 21, and in Dniprovskyi district – 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 88 over August 18 to 11,172, and the number of deaths rose by three to 158.

On August 20, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,106 over August 19 to 100,643, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over August 19 to 2,207; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 42.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 21, there were 100,643 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,207 lethal cases; besides, 51,078 people had recovered.

On August 20, a total of 2,106 new coronavirus cases were registered, 637 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on August 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,106 vs 637).

The share of new cases as at August 20 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 19.

As at the morning of August 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 47,358, up 3.1% over August 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,793), the city of Kyiv (11,328), and Chernivtsi region (8,505).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources