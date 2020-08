Maksym Hrsychuk was appointed as acting specialized anti-corruption prosecutor.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

“Hryschuk became the acting head,” he said.

According to him, he was appointed after the dismissal of Nazar Kholodnytskyi from his post.

The competition for the post of the head of the SACPO is to take place in November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed Kholodnytskyi.

