Venediktova Dismisses Kholodnytskyi

Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

This was announced by Kholodnytskyi himself on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was dismissed from August 21 of his own free will according to the submitted resignation letter.

Kholodnytskyi attached the order for his dismissal to the post.

He thanked everyone for the opportunity to work at the SACPO.

He also stated that he managed to achieve certain results.

At the same time, he noted that he had completely resigned from the prosecution authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi resigned.

UAH 25 Billion Of Budget Funds Spent To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry
