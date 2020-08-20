485 People Sick With Coronavirus At Armed Forces, 42 New Cases Registered On August 19

A total of 485 people are sick with the coronavirus at the Armed Forces of Ukraine, besides, 42 new coronavirus cases were registered there on August 20.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 817 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 195.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, a total of 40 new coronavirus cases were registered at the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

