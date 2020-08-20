UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) canceled flights to Venice, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Vienna, Larnaca, Frankfurt, Naples, Zurich, Budapest, Tbilisi and Warsaw in September.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced an updated flight schedule until September 14, 2020. The flight schedule has been updated taking into account various considerations related to the CoVid pandemic, which affects air travel around the world," the statement reads.

In September, international flights will be operated on 13 different destinations, in particular from Kyiv to Tel Aviv, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Nice, Dubai, Cairo, Munich, Baku, Istanbul, Yerevan, Madrid, from Odesa to Istanbul and Tel Aviv.

The company also plans to launch additional flights in late September, including from Kharkiv to Tel Aviv, from Dnipro to Tel Aviv, from Kyiv to Kharkiv and Dnipro, and to increase the frequency of Kyiv - Milan flights.

Besides, from September 3 to September 20, flights from Kyiv to Lviv will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, back - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, to Odesa - every day, except Tuesday, back - every day, except Wednesday, to Kherson - on Fridays and Sundays, back on Mondays and Saturdays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA canceled flights to 10 European cities until September.

