Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 42.9% To 40

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On August 19, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,134 over August 18 to 98,537, and the number of deaths rose by 40 over August 18 to 2,184; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 42.9%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 20, there were 98,537 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,184 lethal cases; besides, 50,441 people had recovered.

On August 19, a total of 2,134 new coronavirus cases were registered, 704 people recovered, and 40 people died.

Therefore, on August 19, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,134 vs 704).

The share of new cases as at August 19 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 18.

As at the morning of August 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 45,912, up 3.1% over August 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,631), the city of Kyiv (11,172), and Chernivtsi region (8,297).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,091 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 7,290; Kharkiv region – 6,849 cases, Zakarpattia region – 6,662, Odesa region – 5,408, Volyn region – 4,929, Kyiv region – 4,727, Ternopil region – 4,116, Vinnytsia region – 3,405, Zhytomyr region – 2,597, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,873, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,768 cases.

A total of 1,314 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,213 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,200 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,156 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,078 cases – in Sumy region, 893 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 749 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 594 cases – in Poltava region, 321 cases – in Kherson region, and 204 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,967 over August 17 to 96,403, and the number of deaths rose by 28 over August 17 to 2,144; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 3.7%.

On August 17, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,616 over August 16 to 94,436, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 16 to 2,116; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 28.6%.

