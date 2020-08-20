subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections
20 August 2020, Thursday, 13:46 8
Politics 2020-08-20T18:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections

TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, TCG, Trilateral Contact Group, minesweeping

The Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine has agreed 20 zones for minesweeping and four new sections for the withdrawal of forces and machinery.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the first meeting of the TCG with the participation of the new head of the Ukrainian delegation, former president of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk and his first deputy / First Prime Minister (1991-1992), Vitold Fokin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kravchuk informed the participants in the TCG about sending to the Verkhovna Rada of a request to consider the correspondence of the Verkhovna Rada resolution on calling of regular local elections in 2020 to the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin considers that the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada on local election contradicts the Minsk agreements.

The resolution calls the election in the Ukraine-controlled territory for October 25.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG Trilateral Contact Group minesweeping

UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September
News
485 People Sick With Coronavirus At Armed Forces, 42 New Cases Registered On August 19 18:18
Court Arrests Accused In Ordering Attack On Handziuk Manher And Levin By October 18 18:16
UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September 18:14
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv 18:10
MP Dmytruk To Run For Odesa Mayor 18:09
more news
Lovochkin: Government Fails to Get Schools Ready to Reopen Considering Epidemic Settings 12:59
Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea 17:45
Level Of Epidemical Danger Can Be Revised In 13 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko 14:15
List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With COVID-19 Will Be Expanded In Kyiv And 6 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko 14:12
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 215 To 10,945 On August 18 14:00
more news
Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive 14:04
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 11,172, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 158 On August 19 – Klitschko 13:44
TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections 13:46
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 42.9% To 40 13:48
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September 13:50
more news
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok