TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections

The Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine has agreed 20 zones for minesweeping and four new sections for the withdrawal of forces and machinery.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the first meeting of the TCG with the participation of the new head of the Ukrainian delegation, former president of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk and his first deputy / First Prime Minister (1991-1992), Vitold Fokin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kravchuk informed the participants in the TCG about sending to the Verkhovna Rada of a request to consider the correspondence of the Verkhovna Rada resolution on calling of regular local elections in 2020 to the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin considers that the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada on local election contradicts the Minsk agreements.

The resolution calls the election in the Ukraine-controlled territory for October 25.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources