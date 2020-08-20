Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 11,172, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 158 On August 19 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 11,172, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 158 On August 19

On August 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 88 over August 18 to 11,172, and the number of deaths rose by three to 158.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 114 women aged 20-73; five girls aged 5-16; 104 men aged 18-85; and four boys aged 2-10.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included three medical workers.

A total of 37 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 101 people recovered on August 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,585 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

On August 19, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 39, Sviatoshynskyi district – 37, and in Dniprovskyi districts – 31 each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 215 over August 17 to 10,945.

On August 19, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,134 over August 18 to 98,537, and the number of deaths rose by 40 over August 18 to 2,184; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 42.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 20, there were 98,537 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,184 lethal cases; besides, 50,441 people had recovered.

On August 19, a total of 2,134 new coronavirus cases were registered, 704 people recovered, and 40 people died.

Therefore, on August 19, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,134 vs 704).

The share of new cases as at August 19 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 18.

As at the morning of August 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 45,912, up 3.1% over August 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,631), the city of Kyiv (11,172), and Chernivtsi region (8,297).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources