Ukraine Sends 5 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Lebanese Beirut

Ukraine sent 5 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut (Lebanon).

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that about 5 tons of humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Lebanese capital Beirut by a National Guard’s aircraft.

“A terrible disaster happened in Beirut - an explosion in the port, which claimed the lives of 220 citizens, more than 100 people gone missing, more than a thousand injured, the capital suffered enormous destruction. Therefore, at the request of the Lebanese Embassy in Ukraine, by the President's decree a decision was made to provide humanitarian aid. On Monday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated funds from the reserve fund for the purchase of medicines, medical supplies, flour. The cargo to Beirut will be accompanied by Ukrainian guardsmen and rescuers," said First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Serhii Yarovyi.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik noted that Ukraine sends aid to Lebanon just on the day of international humanitarian aid.

“When the disaster struck in Lebanon on August 4, the President of Ukraine immediately called, expressed words of support and offered help of our country. And this points to more than just friendly relations between our countries. We wish a speedy recovery to all victims and restore the destroyed infrastructure as soon as possible," he said.

The head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) Mykola Chechiotkin noted that the Ukrainian rescuers were ready to go to help in eliminating the consequences of the blockage immediately, but the Lebanese side determined that they needed food more.

"UAH 8.45 million were allocated from the state budget reserve fund. The weight of the cargo is five tons. I want to express my words of support to the Lebanese people and wishes to cope with this situation as soon as possible," he said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Lebanon Ihor Ostash noted that today more than 4,000 Ukrainian families live in Lebanon.

More than 20 families were injured in the explosion, all of them are waiting for help and support.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lebanon to Ukraine Ali Daher thanked the Ukrainian side for being indifferent in such a difficult time for Lebanon.

The humanitarian cargo will arrive in Lebanon at about 12:30 p.m., it will be met by the Lebanese Ministry of Defense, which will already distribute food and medicine as needed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, an explosion took place in the port of Beirut - 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate exploded.

As a result of the disaster, from 250,000 to 300,000 people were left homeless.

