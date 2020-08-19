subscribe to newsletter
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meeting To Increase Minimum Wage From UAH 4,700 To UAH 5,000 At 11 AM On August 25

The Verkhovna Rada will hold an extraordinary plenary meeting on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. to increase the minimum wage from UAH 4,723 per month to UAH 5,000 from September.

The corresponding order of the Chairperson of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov has been published on the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the proposal of the President of Ukraine, submitted in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation and in accordance with Part 2 of Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 11 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine... to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation at 11:00 a.m. on August 25, 2020," the order reads.

At the meeting, the parliamentarians intend to consider 6 issues: bills No.3963 on amendments to the state budget for 2020 in terms of increasing the minimum wage from UAH 4,700 to UAH 5,000, No.3659 on amendments to Article 6 of the state budget for 2020, draft resolution No.3994 on the announcement of a competition for the best sketch of the large State Emblem of Ukraine, bills No.0063 on the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine as a borrower and the European Union as a lender and the Credit Agreement between Ukraine as a borrower and the National Bank as an agent of the borrower and the European Union as a lender, No.0055 on the ratification of the financial agreement "European Roads of Ukraine III (Development of the Trans-European Transport Network Project)" between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, No.0056 on the ratification of the Financial Agreement (Transport Links in Ukraine - Phase I Project) between Ukraine and European Investment Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada to increase the minimum wage from UAH 4,700 to UAH 5,000 and counts on the Verkhovna Rada's support for this initiative by September.

Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea
