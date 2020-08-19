subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Relieves Customs Service Chair Muratov - Cabinet Representative In Rada Mokan
19 August 2020, Wednesday, 17:30 12
Politics 2020-08-20T00:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, State Customs Service, Ihor Muratov

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed the Chairman of the State Customs Service Ihor Muratov.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a draft decree on the release of Ihor Mykhailovych Muratov from the duties of the Chairman of the State Customs Service of Ukraine," Mokan said.

Also, according to him, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a draft decree on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Chairman of the State Customs Service to Andrii Pavlovskyi, who served as Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavlovskyi was appointed Deputy Head of the State Customs Service on June 3, 2020.

