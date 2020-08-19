First-Graders Must Undergo Medical Examination Before Start Of School Year - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

First-graders must undergo a medical examination before the start of the school year.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Medical examinations before the school year are carried out for children of the 1st grade," he said.

Liashko noted that other children need to undergo a medical examination once a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Liashko said earlier that teachers in the schools of the "orange" zone will teach in a protective shield.

