subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive
19 August 2020, Wednesday, 14:04 12
Politics 2020-08-19T17:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses

Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive

Даша Зубкова
Sheremet, journalist, indictments, Law enforcers, Pavlo Sheremet, Sheremet murder, Andrii Antonenko, Yuliya Kuzmenko, Yana Duhar

Law enforcers served the indictments to the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko, the defense of Yana Duhar refused to receive it.

Lawyer Leonid Maslov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, August 18, suspects Andrii Antonenko, Yana Duhar and Yuliya Kuzmenko were served with the bill of indictment together with the register of pre-trial investigation materials. This means that the pre-trial investigation has been completed and the case will be transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in the next few days," he wrote.

At the same time, Duhar's defense refused to receive an indictment.

"In the Sheremet case, the prosecutor decided to serve the indictment without opening all the originals of examinations and other materials, without evaluating our evidence as part of the request for closure. We will not tolerate another violation of the law, we did not participate in illegal actions. The indictment against Yana Duhar remained with the prosecutor," wrote her lawyer Vitalii Kolomiets.

Maslov, however, stressed that in accordance with the provisions of Article 314 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, a preparatory meeting is scheduled no later than five days from the date of receipt of the indictment.

During the preparatory meeting, in particular, the court will again choose a preventive measure for the accused.

"In general, the indictment does not contain any new information in comparison with the new suspicions presented to the defendants on May 22. They are all accused of premeditated murder in a particularly dangerous way by prior conspiracy, damage to property, illegal handling of explosives," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has limited the terms of acquaintance with the case materials for suspects of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet and their defense.

The Court of Appeal released the suspect in the murder of Sheremet Kuzmenko under 24-hour house arrest, Antonenko remains in custody.

Больше новостей о: Sheremet journalist indictments Law enforcers Pavlo Sheremet Sheremet murder Andrii Antonenko Yuliya Kuzmenko Yana Duhar

Zelenskyy Calls On Law Enforcers To Establish Invo...
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Recommends ...
Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be...
Poroshenko Wants Involvement Of Internationally Re...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 215 To 10,945 On August 18
First-Graders Must Undergo Medical Examination Before Start Of School Year - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
News
Ukraine Sends 5 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Lebanese Beirut 17:48
Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea 17:45
SSU Denies Information About Participation Of Service In Operation To Detain Militants Of Wagner PMC 17:43
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meeting To Increase Minimum Wage From UAH 4,700 To UAH 5,000 At 11 AM On August 25 17:40
Cabinet Relieves Customs Service Chair Muratov - Cabinet Representative In Rada Mokan 17:30
more news
Lovochkin: Government Fails to Get Schools Ready to Reopen Considering Epidemic Settings 12:59
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Agent, "The Main Task is To Take Burisma Group and Sign It Over to The State" 11:56
Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition 18:12
Teachers Will Teach In Protective Shield In Schools Of "Orange" Zone - Liashko 18:07
more news
Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive 14:04
Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019 18:17
Kyiv Regional State Administration Calls On Clergymen To Restrict Holding Of Religious Events To Prevent From Covid-19 Spread 13:35
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 66 To 4,620 On August 17 18:21
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 41.3% To 15,120, Number Of ELISA Up 3.9 times To 13,172 On August 17 – Health Ministry 18:24
more news
Level Of Epidemical Danger Can Be Revised In 13 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok