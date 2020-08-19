Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive

Law enforcers served the indictments to the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko, the defense of Yana Duhar refused to receive it.

Lawyer Leonid Maslov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, August 18, suspects Andrii Antonenko, Yana Duhar and Yuliya Kuzmenko were served with the bill of indictment together with the register of pre-trial investigation materials. This means that the pre-trial investigation has been completed and the case will be transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in the next few days," he wrote.

At the same time, Duhar's defense refused to receive an indictment.

"In the Sheremet case, the prosecutor decided to serve the indictment without opening all the originals of examinations and other materials, without evaluating our evidence as part of the request for closure. We will not tolerate another violation of the law, we did not participate in illegal actions. The indictment against Yana Duhar remained with the prosecutor," wrote her lawyer Vitalii Kolomiets.

Maslov, however, stressed that in accordance with the provisions of Article 314 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, a preparatory meeting is scheduled no later than five days from the date of receipt of the indictment.

During the preparatory meeting, in particular, the court will again choose a preventive measure for the accused.

"In general, the indictment does not contain any new information in comparison with the new suspicions presented to the defendants on May 22. They are all accused of premeditated murder in a particularly dangerous way by prior conspiracy, damage to property, illegal handling of explosives," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has limited the terms of acquaintance with the case materials for suspects of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet and their defense.

The Court of Appeal released the suspect in the murder of Sheremet Kuzmenko under 24-hour house arrest, Antonenko remains in custody.

