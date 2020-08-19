subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 215 To 10,945 On August 18
19 August 2020, Wednesday, 14:00 13
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 215 To 10,945 On August 18

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine., anti record

On August 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 215 over August 17 to 10,945.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 110 women aged 18-90; five girls aged 3-17; 92 men aged 18-83; and eight boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included six medical workers.

A total of 49 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Over the past day, 26 people have recovered.

In total, 3,484 residents of Kyiv recovered from coronavirus.

On August 18, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 35, Podilskyi district – 26, and Desnianskyi district – 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 88 over August 16 to 10,730, and the number of deaths rose by one to 155.

On August 18, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,967 over August 17 to 96,403, and the number of deaths rose by 28 over August 17 to 2,144; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 3.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 19, there were 96,403 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,144 lethal cases; besides, 49,737 people had recovered.

On August 18, a total of 1,967 new coronavirus cases were registered, 812 people recovered, and 28 people died.

Therefore, on August 18, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,967 vs 812).

The share of new cases as at August 18 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 17.

As at the morning of August 19, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 44,522, up 2.6% over August 18.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,448), the city of Kyiv (10,945), and Chernivtsi region (8,108).

