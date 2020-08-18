Number Of PCR-Tests Up 41.3% To 15,120, Number Of ELISA Up 3.9 times To 13,172 On August 17 – Health Ministry

On August 17, a total of 15,120 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 41.3% over August 16; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 3.9 times over August 16 to 13,172.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,315,409 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As of the morning of August 17, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 1,868 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 151,885.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, a total of 10,700 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 32.1% over August 15; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 39.9% over August 15 to 3,362.

On August 17, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,616 over August 16 to 94,436, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 16 to 2,116; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 28.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 18, there were 94,436 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,116 lethal cases; besides, 48,925 people had recovered.

On August 17, a total of 1,616 new coronavirus cases were registered, 761 people recovered, and 27 people died.

Therefore, on August 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,616 vs 761).

The share of new cases as at August 17 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 16.

As at the morning of August 18, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 43,395, up 1.9% over August 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,260), the city of Kyiv (10,730), and Chernivtsi region (7,954).

