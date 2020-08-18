Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 66 To 4,620 On August 17

On August 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 66 over August 16 to 4,620, and the number of deaths rose by one to 80.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nine people were hospitalized, the rest of the people are staying in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, 786 patients are staying at hospitals and 3,834 – in self-isolation.

A total of 3,158 people including 271 children have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 24 over August 15 to 4,554.

On August 17, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,616 over August 16 to 94,436, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 16 to 2,116; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 28.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 18, there were 94,436 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,116 lethal cases; besides, 48,925 people had recovered.

On August 17, a total of 1,616 new coronavirus cases were registered, 761 people recovered, and 27 people died.

Therefore, on August 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,616 vs 761).

The share of new cases as at August 17 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 16.

As at the morning of August 18, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 43,395, up 1.9% over August 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,260), the city of Kyiv (10,730), and Chernivtsi region (7,954).

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости