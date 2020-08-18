Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019

Before suspending visas for Chinese citizens, Ukraine generated USD 1.7 million in revenue from visa fees in 2019.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree unilaterally canceling visas for citizens of the People's Republic of China entering Ukraine for tourist purposes from August 2020 to February 2021 if their stay in the country does not exceed 30 days within a period of 180 days.

"20,000 Ukrainian tourist visas (about 15% of the total number of visas that were issued in 2019) were issued to Chinese citizens in 2019 and consular fees totaling USD 1.7 million was generated from them," the Foreign Ministry said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not provide a direct answer when asked about the positive effects (including financial) that are expected from the decision to abolish visas for citizens of these countries.

"The president of Ukraine’s decision to suspend visas for Chinese tourists visiting Ukraine will help reboot the Ukrainian tourism industry, intensify mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation, and create favorable conditions for attracting investments from China to Ukraine," the ministry said.

Citizens of the six countries for which Ukraine is abolishing visas from August paid USD 1.2 million in visa fees in 2019.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that indefinitely canceled visas for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia entering Ukraine for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period on August 1.

"Citizens of these countries were issued a total of 12,000 short-term visas in 2019, and USD 1.185 million in consular fees was levied," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency about the amount of money that Ukraine generated from issuance of visas to citizens of these countries and the losses that will result from the liberalization of visas for them.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not provide specific numbers when asked about the positive effects (including financial) that are expected from the decision to abolish visas for citizens of these countries.

"The decision to unilaterally abolish visa requirements for citizens of these countries will give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations, create favorable conditions for rebooting the domestic tourism industry, intensify economic cooperation with these countries, and facilitate attraction of foreign investment to Ukraine," the ministry said in response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has canceled visas for Chinese citizens from August 2020 until February 2021.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree canceling visas for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia on August 1.

