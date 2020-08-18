subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019
18 August 2020, Tuesday, 18:17 7
Politics 2020-08-18T19:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019

Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019

Даша Зубкова
visa, MFA, China, visa fees

Before suspending visas for Chinese citizens, Ukraine generated USD 1.7 million in revenue from visa fees in 2019.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree unilaterally canceling visas for citizens of the People's Republic of China entering Ukraine for tourist purposes from August 2020 to February 2021 if their stay in the country does not exceed 30 days within a period of 180 days.

"20,000 Ukrainian tourist visas (about 15% of the total number of visas that were issued in 2019) were issued to Chinese citizens in 2019 and consular fees totaling USD 1.7 million was generated from them," the Foreign Ministry said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not provide a direct answer when asked about the positive effects (including financial) that are expected from the decision to abolish visas for citizens of these countries.

"The president of Ukraine’s decision to suspend visas for Chinese tourists visiting Ukraine will help reboot the Ukrainian tourism industry, intensify mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation, and create favorable conditions for attracting investments from China to Ukraine," the ministry said.

Citizens of the six countries for which Ukraine is abolishing visas from August paid USD 1.2 million in visa fees in 2019.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that indefinitely canceled visas for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia entering Ukraine for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period on August 1.

"Citizens of these countries were issued a total of 12,000 short-term visas in 2019, and USD 1.185 million in consular fees was levied," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency about the amount of money that Ukraine generated from issuance of visas to citizens of these countries and the losses that will result from the liberalization of visas for them.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not provide specific numbers when asked about the positive effects (including financial) that are expected from the decision to abolish visas for citizens of these countries.

"The decision to unilaterally abolish visa requirements for citizens of these countries will give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations, create favorable conditions for rebooting the domestic tourism industry, intensify economic cooperation with these countries, and facilitate attraction of foreign investment to Ukraine," the ministry said in response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has canceled visas for Chinese citizens from August 2020 until February 2021.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree canceling visas for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia on August 1.

Больше новостей о: visa MFA China visa fees

Teachers Will Teach In Protective Shield In Schools Of "Orange" Zone - Liashko
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG
News
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 41.3% To 15,120, Number Of ELISA Up 3.9 times To 13,172 On August 17 – Health Ministry 18:24
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 66 To 4,620 On August 17 18:21
Chinese Citizens Pay USD 1.7 Million In Ukrainian Visa Fees In 2019 18:17
Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition 18:12
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Kravchuk's First Deputy At TCG 18:09
more news
State owned Khmelnytskoblenergo (KHmOE) doubled net profit, salaries grew 44%, tax payments increased 32% for the 1 half 2020 YoY 14:09
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
more news
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor 17:41
Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll 17:49
more news
Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok