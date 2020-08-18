subscribe to newsletter
  • The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Agent, "The Main Task is To Take Burisma Group and Sign It Over to The State"
18 August 2020
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Agent, "The Main Task is To Take Burisma Group and Sign It Over to The State"

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine acted as an instrument for the seizure of property of gas production business from Nikolai Zlochevskyi, the beneficiary of Burisma Group. Yevgeniy Shevchenko, a freelance agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine that acted as a provocateur of a record bribe in the history of the country of $6 million, spoke about it in an interview with PavlovskyNews (https://youtu.be/L37-OvrVjHw). According to Yevgeniy Shevchenko, now the goal is to take Burisma and sign it over to the ARMA (National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes), in order to subsequently transfer it to other private investors for management. Also, Mr Shevchenko insists in an interview that a death penalty is a sanction that should be applied to Mr Zlochevskyi.

"Unfortunately, do not have it (the death penalty) in Ukraine, but in our realities, it is 12 years with the confiscation of the property. The confiscation of Burisma and its transfer to the state. We do have ARMA, but there should be an auction and sale of this asset," Mr Shevchenko says in an interview. He also confirmed that such sanctions are a "roadmap" for Mr Zlochevskyi and the agreed position of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detectives. It is noteworthy that Mr Shevchenko gave this interview before the court session, which can be considered as pressure on the judicial system and judges to make unlawful decisions.

Earlier in an interview with censor.net.ua, Yevgeniy Shevchenko also stated that "The Burisma company will be confiscated and will come under the control of the state. At least this is the goal today."

Let us recall that Pyotr Boyko, lawyer of Nikolai Zlochevskyi, previously commented on the actions of National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He considers the actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine illegal and contrary to the norms of the criminal procedure legislation of Ukraine. This is evidenced by his statement in response to the message about the search for N.V. Zlochevskyi.

The lawyer claims that his client is not hiding, which was reported to the investigation team legitimately.

"After the notification from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine about the need for N.V. Zlochevskyi to appear for interrogation, I informed Vitaliy Pisnyi, head of the detective group of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, on July 21, 2020, at 10:00 am, about Mr Zlochevskyi"s residence outside Ukraine. I provided the investigation team with the information about the host country and the exact address of residence of N.V. Zlochevskyi, as well as information that N.V. Zlochevskyi is ready to cooperate with the investigation team and to testify in this case," says Pyotr Boyko, lawyer, in his statement. Nikolai Zlochevskyi is ready to cooperate with the investigation. His lawyer claims that he is not hiding.

Burisma Group is one of the largest private gas production companies in Ukraine with an annual production of about one billion hydrocarbons. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the country, actively invests in mining and production development, and supports social projects.

ok