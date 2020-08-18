subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 10,730, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 155 On August 17 – Klitschko
18 August 2020, Tuesday, 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 10,730, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 155 On August 17 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
On August 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 88 over August 16 to 10,730, and the number of deaths rose by one to 155.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 47 women aged 18-70; two girls aged 11 and 14; 34 men aged 20-79; and five boys aged 5-17.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included four medical workers.

A total of 8 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

On August 17, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 17, Holosiivskyi district – 13, and Sviatoshynskyi and Dniprovskyi districts – 11 each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 104 over August 15 to 10,642, and the number of deaths rose by one to 154.

On August 17, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,616 over August 16 to 94,436, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 16 to 2,116; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 28.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 18, there were 94,436 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,116 lethal cases; besides, 48,925 people had recovered.

On August 17, a total of 1,616 new coronavirus cases were registered, 761 people recovered, and 27 people died.

Therefore, on August 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,616 vs 761).

The share of new cases as at August 17 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 16.

As at the morning of August 18, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 43,395, up 1.9% over August 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,260), the city of Kyiv (10,730), and Chernivtsi region (7,954).

