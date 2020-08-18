Cabinet Establishes Special Duty On Diesel Fuel, Liquefied Gas And Coal Imported From Russia Until 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a special duty on diesel fuel, liquefied gas and coal imported from Russia until 2021.

This is evidenced by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of August 17, No. 719, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the text of the resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a 4% special duty on diesel fuel imported from Russia to the customs territory of Ukraine by pipeline transport and which is placed in the import customs regime.

Also for liquefied gas, which is imported from Russia to the customs territory of Ukraine by pipeline transport and is placed in the import customs regime, a special duty of 3% was introduced.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a special duty of 65% on coal imported from Russia.

It is noted that this special duty does not apply to anthracite and bituminous coal, as well as coking and other coal required for the metallurgical industry.

It is specified that this resolution comes into force from the date of its publication and becomes invalid on December 31 or after the Russian Federation repeals discriminatory and/or unfriendly actions against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy sees no need to import electricity from Russia and Belarus until the end of 2021.

