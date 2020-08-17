subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office
17 August 2020, Monday, 17:52 22
Politics 2020-08-18T01:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office

Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office

Даша Зубкова
Presidential Office, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus spread, western Ukraine, wedding, religious practices, covid 19 spread

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that weddings and religious practices are the main reasons for the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in western Ukraine.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired the latest meeting on preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of government stressed that the main reasons for the spread of the virus in the west of the country include weddings and religious ceremonies," the statement said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said that the Cabinet of Ministers would check hospitals in order to be ready for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection in the autumn.

"At the same time, the situation involving the spread of the virus is difficult throughout the world, as evidenced by about 22 million infections and almost 800,000 deaths," the statement said.

Zelenskyy called for understanding and urged citizens to comply with quarantine regulations.

"There must be a comprehensive approach. People are tired of the coronavirus not only in Ukraine, but also all over the world. International experience testifies to this. Confronting Covid-19 requires cooperation between the government and the people, and we expect understanding. As the government, we must do everything in our power to contain the coronavirus," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced on August 14 that Ukraine was on the verge of a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Presidential Office Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus spread western Ukraine wedding religious practices covid 19 spread

Ukraine On Edge Of 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus – Presi...
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kosto...
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv -...
48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To...
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office
News
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office 17:52
Number Of Ukrainians Who Approve Of Zelenskyy’s Actions Up 2 Percentage Points To 40% In June-July – KIIS Poll 17:49
Kravchuk Rules Out Amendment Of Constitution To Grant Donbas Special Status 17:45
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor 17:41
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone 17:39
more news
State owned Khmelnytskoblenergo (KHmOE) doubled net profit, salaries grew 44%, tax payments increased 32% for the 1 half 2020 YoY 14:09
Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16 – Klitschko 13:44
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 19.1% To UAH 1,140 Per MWh On August 10-17 13:56
more news
Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21 13:40
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16 – Klitschko 13:44
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv - Solotvyno Train From August 22 13:46
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 19.1% To UAH 1,140 Per MWh On August 10-17 13:56
more news
Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok