Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For Coronavirus Spread In Western Ukraine – President Office

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that weddings and religious practices are the main reasons for the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in western Ukraine.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired the latest meeting on preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of government stressed that the main reasons for the spread of the virus in the west of the country include weddings and religious ceremonies," the statement said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said that the Cabinet of Ministers would check hospitals in order to be ready for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection in the autumn.

"At the same time, the situation involving the spread of the virus is difficult throughout the world, as evidenced by about 22 million infections and almost 800,000 deaths," the statement said.

Zelenskyy called for understanding and urged citizens to comply with quarantine regulations.

"There must be a comprehensive approach. People are tired of the coronavirus not only in Ukraine, but also all over the world. International experience testifies to this. Confronting Covid-19 requires cooperation between the government and the people, and we expect understanding. As the government, we must do everything in our power to contain the coronavirus," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced on August 14 that Ukraine was on the verge of a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

