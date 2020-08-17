Kholodnytskyi Has Not Yet Decided On His Participation In Election Of Lviv Mayor

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has not yet decided on his participation in the mayoral election in Lviv.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To go somewhere, you must first get out from somewhere,” he said.

He added that "everything has its time."

Thus, Kholodnytskyi commented on the information in the media about his participation in the election of the mayor of Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Office of the Prosecutor General closed the disciplinary proceedings against Kholodnytskyi.

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости