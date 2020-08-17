subscribe to newsletter
  • Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone
17 August 2020, Monday, 17:39 31
Public Transport Stopped In Dubno, Rivne And Kostopil Districts Of Rivne Region Due To Being Classified As "Red” Zone

In Dubno, Rivne and Kostopil districts of Rivne region, public transport has been completely stopped due to the classification of these territories to the "red” level of epidemiological danger due to coronavirus.

The Rivne Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, some carriers entered routes in the "red” zone. After the explanatory work, passenger traffic was suspended," the statement reads.

For official transportation of medical workers and workers of critical infrastructure, ensuring the functioning of important facilities in the region, special transportation is provided.

The Rivne Regional Administration is asking the National Health Service and the Ministry of Healthcare about the possibility of opening second wave medical institutions to treat patients with coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by the decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of August 13, from August 17, for at least 14 days, 8 administrative territories have been classified as regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger: Gorodenkivskyi and Kosivskyi districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region, Sambir of Lviv region, Beliaevka of Odesa region, Dubno, Kostopil and Rivne districts of Rivne region, and Kytsmanskyi district of Chernivtsi region.

