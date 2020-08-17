State owned Khmelnytskoblenergo (KHmOE) doubled net profit, salaries grew 44%, tax payments increased 32% for the 1 half 2020 YoY

KHmOE's net profit nearly doubled, wages grew 44%, tax payments rose 32,2% for the first half 2020 (1H2020) ended June 30, compared to the 1H2019, company's press office reported.

For the 1H2020 Khmelnytskoblenergo's net profit increased practically twofold, to ₴48,7mln*, compared to ₴24,6 for the 1H2019.

KHmOE's net income grew 11,2% to ₴851,4 for the 1H2020 from ₴765,1 for the first half 2019.

For the same period Khmelnytskoblenergo's average salary rose 44%, to ₴15200 from ₴10600 YoY.

Tax payments to both local and state level budgets grew 32,3% from UAH 200,3 mil to UAH 264,7 mil for the 1H2020 compared to the 1H2019.

