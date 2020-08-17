Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 19.1% To UAH 1,140 Per MWh On August 10-17

As of August 17, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 19.1% or UAH 269.56 per MWh to UAH 1,140.22 per MWh over August 10.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island increased by 0.5% or UAH 7.46 per MWh to UAH 1,638.36 per MWh.

Compared to prices on the European energy exchange Nord Pool, the price in the UES of Ukraine (EUR 35.29 per MWh) exceeds the prices in Norway (EUR 4.48 per MWh) 7.9 times, in Sweden (EUR 32.91 per MWh) – by 6.7%.

At the same time, in Denmark the price of electricity (EUR 46.38 per MWh) – by 31.4% higher than in Ukraine, in France (EUR 35.29 per MWh) – by 13.2%, in Germany (EUR 40.36 per MWh) – by 14.4%, in Austria (EUR 40.34 per MWh) - by 14.3%.

Also at the Hungarian stock exchange HUPX for the same period, the weighted average cost of electricity decreased by 1.6% or EUR 0.68 per MWh to EUR 40.96 per MWh (UAH 1,323 per MWh according to the NBU rate as of August 17).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of August 10, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine increased by 12.2% or UAH 153.03 per MWh to UAH 1,409.78 per MWh over August 3.

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости