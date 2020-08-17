subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv - Solotvyno Train From August 22
17 August 2020, Monday, 13:46 9
Politics 2020-08-17T17:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Lviv - Solotvyno Train From August 22

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, Lviv, passenger transportation, train, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Solotvyno

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company in pursuance of the decisions of the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies decided to resume the running of train No.601/602 Lviv - Solotvyno from August 22.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The train will depart from Lviv on August 22, from Solotvyno on August 23 and will run every other day.

It is also reported that the train will make stops at the stations Sianky, Uzhhorod, Chop, Berehove, Khust, Tiachiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transportation, as well as long-distance train traffic, have been resumed in Ukraine.

