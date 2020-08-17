Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 10,642, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 154 On August 16

On August 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 104 over August 15 to 10,642, and the number of deaths rose by one to 154.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 44 women aged 20-71; four girls aged from 7 months to 12 years; 53 men aged 21-84; and three boys aged 9-16.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included four medical workers.

A total of 21 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

On August 16, most cases of the disease were recorded in Dniprovskyi district – 21, Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts – 16 each, and Schevchenkivskyi district – 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 146 over August 14 to 10,538, and the number of deaths rose by two to 153.

On August 16, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,464 over August 15 to 92,820, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over August 15 to 2,089; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 12.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 17, there were 92,820 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,089 lethal cases; besides, 48,164 people had recovered.

On August 16, a total of 1,464 new coronavirus cases were registered, 342 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on August 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,464 vs 342).

The share of new cases as at August 16 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 15.

As at the morning of August 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 42,567, up 2.7% over August 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,079), the city of Kyiv (10,642), and Chernivtsi region (7,782).

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости