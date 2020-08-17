Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 12.5% To 21

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 10.6% To 1,464 On August 16, Number Of New Lethal

On August 16, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,464 over August 15 to 92,820, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over August 15 to 2,089; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 12.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 17, there were 92,820 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,089 lethal cases; besides, 48,164 people had recovered.

On August 16, a total of 1,464 new coronavirus cases were registered, 342 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on August 16, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,464 vs 342).

The share of new cases as at August 16 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 15.

As at the morning of August 17, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 42,567, up 2.7% over August 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,079), the city of Kyiv (10,642), and Chernivtsi region (7,782).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 7,716 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 6,790; Zakarpattia region – 6,329 cases, Kharkiv region – 6,156, Odesa region – 5,062, Volyn region – 4,707, Kyiv region – 4,554, Ternopil region – 3,817, Vinnytsia region – 3,234, Zhytomyr region – 2,479, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,750, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,618 cases.

A total of 1,233 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,165 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,118 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,094 cases – in Donetsk region, 891 cases – in Sumy region, 819 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 743 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 557 cases – in Poltava region, 301 cases – in Kherson region, and 184 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,637 over August 14 to 91,356, and the number of deaths rose by 24 over August 14 to 2,068; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 11.4% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 27.3%.

On August 14, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,847 over August 13 to 89,719, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over August 13 to 2,044; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 6.6% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 73.7%.

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости