Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car

The journalist of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program Mykhailo Tkach states that the editorial office's car was set on fire on the night of August 17.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The bad news continues. The car, on which we have been filming for four years, which you all saw, was burned. The last material on which we worked with an important member of the film crew, driver Borys Mazur on a Kia Cerato, is “Kings of the Roads”. Almost 700,000 viewers on YouTube have already watched it. During the filming and in the material itself, I repeatedly emphasized that our car and us were being watched by the security officers of the President - State Guard Department," the journalist wrote.

The car was located near the house where the driver lives.

Transport cannot be restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Tkach announced that signs of listening equipment were found in his apartment.

