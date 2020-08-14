Ukraine On Edge Of 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus – Presidential Office

The Office of the President states Ukraine is on the edge of a second wave of coronavirus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website.

"At a traditional conference call, the head of state noted that on August 13, 1,732 citizens were confirmed to have coronavirus disease in Ukraine. Such figures and the number of hospitalized people indicate that the country is on the edge of a second wave," the statement reads.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to increase public awareness about countering the spread of COVID-19, and also called on citizens to pay more attention to personal security measures and quarantine rules.

"We must maximize the information campaign to counter the spread of coronavirus. It is necessary to convey to the population the importance of taking personal protection measures, observing quarantine rules: minimizing visits to crowded places, attending mass events," he said.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak reported to the President that the regime of silence on the line of demarcation in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) was being observed.

"Separately, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that yesterday militants at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, hiding behind quarantine measures, again did not let the OSCE SMM observer mission pass, but at the same time, at Novotroitske gave permission to transport humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross," the statement reads.

In turn, the chairperson of the National Police Ihor Klimenko reported to Zelenskyy on the situation with the prevention of road congestion.

"He stated that now in six regions of Ukraine the temperature exceeds 28 degrees. In such heat, under the weight of trucks, the asphalt pavement is destroyed, therefore, in order to save roads, the police are restricting the movement of multi-ton and large vehicles in these regions during the day," the statement said.

Zelenskyy called the situation with the overloading of trucks unacceptable and urged to urgently organize work on weighing such vehicles.

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii assured the head of state that a tender had already been held, and by the end of the year, 54 automatic weight control systems will operate on all Ukrainian roads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 13, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,732 over August 12 to 87,872, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 12 to 2,011; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 13.6%.