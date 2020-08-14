Zelenskyy Asking Rada Hold Extraordinary Meeting On August 25 To Raise Minimum Wage To UAH 5,000 From September

Zelenskyy Asking Rada Hold Extraordinary Meeting On August 25 To Raise Minimum Wage To UAH 5,000 From Septembe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is requesting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to hold an extraordinary meeting on August 25 to consider an increase in the minimum wage from UAH 4,723 per month to UAH 5,000 from September.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on MPs to support the presidential bill.

