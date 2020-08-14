Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 52 To 4,429 On August 13, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 76

On August 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 52 over August 12 to 4,429, and the number of deaths rose by four to 76.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 13, a total of 52 coronavirus cases were confirmed inter alia in two children aged eight and 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, 770 patients are staying at hospitals and 3,659 – in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, 76 coronavirus-infected people have died in Kyiv region.

On August 13, four people died.

A total of 3,047 people including 266 children have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 70 over August 11 to 4,377, and the number of deaths rose by one to 72.

On August 13, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,732 over August 12 to 87,872, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 12 to 2,011; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 13.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 14, there were 87,872 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,011 lethal cases; besides, 46,797 people had recovered.

On August 13, a total of 1,732 new coronavirus cases were registered, 581 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 13, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,732 vs 581).

The share of new cases as at August 13 made 2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 12.

As at the morning of August 14, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 39,064, up 3% over August 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,658), the city of Kyiv (10,160), and Rivne region (7,326).