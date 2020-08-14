Zelenskyy Submits Bill On Ending Ukraine’s Participation In CIS Anti-Terrorist Center’s Operations To Rada

subscribe to newsletter
14 August 2020, Friday
Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a draft law that provides for cancelation of Ukraine's decision to participate in the creation and operation of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the parliament.

The draft law No. 0065 was registered on the parliament’s website on August 13, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the draft law is not yet available on the parliament's website.

Then-prime minister Viktor Yuschenko signed 13 agreements at a meeting of the heads of government of CIS member states in Moscow in 2000, including an agreement to create a CIS anti-terrorist center and an agreement on implementation of the decision to create a CIS free trade zone.

Ukraine signed the latter agreement in full while Russia proposed excluding the timeframe for creation of the free trade zone from the text of the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine decided in 2019 to terminate six agreements it signed as a member of the CIS, and it continues to assess 236 other agreements.

