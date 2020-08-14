subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine's GDP Down 11.4% In Q2

Даша Зубкова
GDP, gross domestic product

According to the latest data, in April-June 2020, real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 11.4% year over year.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, GDP decreased by 9.9% (taking into account the seasonal factor and excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The State Statistics Service specifies figures of the real gross domestic product during a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first three months of 2020, real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 1.3% year over year (in constant prices in 2016) compared to the same period in 2019 to UAH 845.829 billion (in actual prices).

In 2019, real gross domestic product increased by 3.2% compared to 2018 (at constant 2016 prices) to UAH 3,974.564 billion (in actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The state budget for 2020 was developed on the basis of the macroeconomic forecast, which provides for the growth of real GDP by 3.7%.

