Ukrainians Reutskyi And Vasyliev Detained In Belarus Are At Ukrainian Embassy Under Protection Of Diplomats - MFA

Ukrainians Reutskyi And Vasyliev Detained In Belarus Are At Ukrainian Embassy Under Protection Of Diplomats -

Volunteers of the Vostok SOS public organization Kostiantyn Reutskyi and Yevhen Vasyliev, who were detained in Belarus, are already at the Ukrainian embassy under the protection of diplomats.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kostia Reutskyi and Zhenia Vasyliev are already on the territory of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus, under the protection of Ukrainian diplomats," he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that Reutskyi and Vasyliev were detained on August 12 in Minsk without any legal grounds, since they did not violate any laws of Belarus, did not take part in any riots or mass actions, did not carry prohibited items or materials.

According to him, human rights defenders visited Belarus solely to obtain reliable information about what is happening there, and to comment on the latest events in Minsk for the Ukrainian media.

In turn, Kuleba said that Reutskyi and Vasyliev were accused "of participation in mass events, which manifested itself in the committing of actions to organize mass riots, which were accompanied by violence against the person, pogroms, arson, destruction of property or armed resistance to representatives of the authorities."

According to him, the sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in Belarus during the protests, a Ukrainian photojournalist was beaten, but he had already been discharged from the hospital, and 9 Ukrainian citizens were detained but had already been released.

Kuleba claims that the Belarusian authorities do not inform Ukraine about the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the detained and their whereabouts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs established that at least two more Ukrainian citizens were detained in Belarus on August 11-12 and continues to check for the presence of Ukrainians among the detained or injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Belarus until the situation stabilizes.

On August 9, the presidential election was held in Belarus, in which, according to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 84%, and the current President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who has been heading the country since 1994, won with more than 80% of the votes.

Tens of thousands of people in Belarus went to protest, and during clashes with law enforcement officers more than 7,000 were detained, there are wounded and killed.