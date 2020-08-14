subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread
14 August 2020, Friday
Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread

Даша Зубкова
The Kyiv authorities have banned going outside without documents from August 17 due to the classification of the city as a "yellow zone" of the spread of COVID-19.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to Klitschko, from August 17, it is forbidden to arbitrarily leave places of self-isolation for citizens who are in them.

It is also prohibited to hold mass sports and religious events with the participation of more than 1 person per 5 square meters.

In cinemas, it is allowed to occupy no more than 50% of the seats.

Transportation of passengers in public transport will be carried out exclusively in sitting accomodations.

Such measures will take effect from 17 August.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday that Kyiv is classified as a "yellow zone" of the spread of COVID-19.

