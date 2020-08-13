1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due To Explosion On Unknown Explosive Device In JFO Zone

One Ukrainian military man was killed and another was wounded due to an explosion on an unknown explosive device in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, August 13, as a result of a deviation from the route, two servicemen from the Joint Forces blew up on an unknown explosive device. Unfortunately, one of them was killed, the other was wounded," the statement reads.

The wounded soldier was promptly taken to a hospital where he received the necessary medical assistance.

Working groups of the military prosecutor's office and the military law enforcement service are working at the scene.

All the circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

It is also reported that since the beginning of the current day, no enemy provocations have been recorded in the zone of ​​the operation.

At the moment, the situation in the zone of ​​the operation remains stable and fully controlled by the Ukrainian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, militants violated the ceasefire in the JFO zone four times, there were no losses.