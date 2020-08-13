Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 3.6 Percentage Points To 33.4%, Boiko Down 1.3 Percentage Points To 15.7%, Poroshenko Up 2.8 Percentage Points To 17.8% In July – Razumkov Center Poll

The electoral rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell by 3.6 percentage points to 33.4%, the electoral rating of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction’s co-leader Yurii Boiko fell by 1.3 percentage points to 15.7%, and the electoral rating of former President Petro Poroshenko rose by 2.8 percentage points to 17.8% in late July, compared with early July.

This is indicated by the results of a conducted by the polling companies Razumkov Center and Sotsis Center for Social and Marketing Research, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Razumkov Center and Sotsis jointly conducted the latest poll from July 21 to 28 through face-to-face interviews.

The Razumkov Center conducted the previous poll from July 3 to 9 through face-to-face interviews.

Among the respondents that intend to vote in the first round of the next presidential election and have already decided on a candidate, 33.4% said they would vote for Zelenskyy (compared with 37% in the previous poll), 17.8% for Poroshenko (15%), 15.7% for Boiko (17%), and 8.8% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yuliya Tymoshenko (8%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s electoral rating rose by 2.4 percentage points to 37%, Boiko’s fell by 3 percentage points to 17%, and Poroshenko’s fell by 1.1 percentage points to 15%, according to a poll that the Razumkov Center conducted from July 3 to 9.

According to a poll that the Sotsis social and marketing research center conducted from June 24 to 30, 36.6% of the respondents in it said they would vote for Zelenskyy, 20.9% for Poroshenko, and 16% for Boiko in the next presidential election.