subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy
13 August 2020, Thursday, 18:07 8
Politics 2020-08-13T18:30:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy

TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, TCG, Minsk Agreements, Minsk, Belarus, Minsk process, Leonid Kravchuk, protests in Belarus, TCG meeting

A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) with the participation of Leonid Kravchuk is scheduled for August 18 in Minsk (Belarus).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this during a trip to Kyiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The meeting is planned, the next one, for August 18. The meeting will be already in a new format, chaired by Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk. One of the main issues is the extension of the silence regime and the issue of exchange," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the Ukrainian side has already submitted a new list of detainees for exchange within the OSCE TCG, which includes about 100 people, the OSCE has confirmed this list and is currently awaiting the submission of a counter list by the other side, after which it will be determined when it is technically possible to make an exchange.

It is also planned to discuss the issues of mine clearance and safety at the TCG meeting.

Zelenskyy found it difficult to predict how the current situation in Belarus in connection with the presidential election will affect the TCG meeting.

He called the situation in Belarus difficult and unstable and advised Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Belarus.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the work of the group in Minsk and the Minsk process will not stop.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, Zelenskyy appointed Kravchuk as head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG instead of Leonid Kuchma.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG Minsk Agreements Minsk Belarus Minsk process Leonid Kravchuk protests in Belarus TCG meeting

Ex-Prime Minister Fokin Will Work In TCG – Zelensk...
Another 1 Ukrainian Woman Detained At Protests In ...
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus B...
Lovochkin: Opposition Platform – For Life Demands ...
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 3.6 Percentage Points To 33.4%, Boiko Down 1.3 Percentage Points To 15.7%, Poroshenko Up 2.8 Percentage Points To 17.8% In July – Razumkov Center Poll
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due To Explosion On Unknown Explosive Device In JFO Zone
News
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due To Explosion On Unknown Explosive Device In JFO Zone 18:20
August 18 TCG Meeting Will Be Held Online, Shift Of Venue From Minsk Due To Situation In Belarus Not Yet Considered – Kravchuk 18:17
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 3.6 Percentage Points To 33.4%, Boiko Down 1.3 Percentage Points To 15.7%, Poroshenko Up 2.8 Percentage Points To 17.8% In July – Razumkov Center Poll 18:15
TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy 18:07
Another 1 Ukrainian Woman Detained At Protests In Belarus, Authorities Do Not Inform Ukraine About Whereabouts Of Detainees - MFA 18:04
more news
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA 13:44
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meetings On August 24 And 25 – MP Kachura 12:32
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 68 To 4,307 On August 11, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 71 17:41
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 20.2% To 19,380, Number Of ELISA Up 11.2% To 18,107 On August 11 – Health Ministry 17:49
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
more news
August 18 TCG Meeting Will Be Held Online, Shift Of Venue From Minsk Due To Situation In Belarus Not Yet Considered – Kravchuk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok