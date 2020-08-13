TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy

A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) with the participation of Leonid Kravchuk is scheduled for August 18 in Minsk (Belarus).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this during a trip to Kyiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The meeting is planned, the next one, for August 18. The meeting will be already in a new format, chaired by Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk. One of the main issues is the extension of the silence regime and the issue of exchange," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the Ukrainian side has already submitted a new list of detainees for exchange within the OSCE TCG, which includes about 100 people, the OSCE has confirmed this list and is currently awaiting the submission of a counter list by the other side, after which it will be determined when it is technically possible to make an exchange.

It is also planned to discuss the issues of mine clearance and safety at the TCG meeting.

Zelenskyy found it difficult to predict how the current situation in Belarus in connection with the presidential election will affect the TCG meeting.

He called the situation in Belarus difficult and unstable and advised Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Belarus.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the work of the group in Minsk and the Minsk process will not stop.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, Zelenskyy appointed Kravchuk as head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG instead of Leonid Kuchma.