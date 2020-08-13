subscribe to newsletter
13 August 2020, Thursday, 13:56 9
Events 2020-08-13T20:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
354 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 47 New Coronavirus Cases Registered On August 12

Даша Зубкова
army, armed forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

A total of 354 people are sick with the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 47 new coronavirus cases were registered on August 12.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 680 people are staying in self-isolation.

According to the report, the number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 274.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, a total of 34 coronavirus cases were registered.

