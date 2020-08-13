subscribe to newsletter
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 133 To 10,002 On August 12 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On August 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 133 over August 11 to 10,002, and the number of deaths rose by two to 149.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on his Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 73 women aged 18-72; five girls aged 1-14; 53 men aged 21-75; and two boys aged three and 14.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included six medical workers.

A total of 22 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

On August 12, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 38, Solomiyanskyi district – 19, and Desnianskyi district – 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 182 over August 10 to 9,869.

On August 12, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,592 over August 11 to 86,140, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over August 11 to 1,992; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 13, there were 86,140 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,992 lethal cases; besides, 46,216 people had recovered.

On August 12, a total of 1,592 new coronavirus cases were registered, 530 people recovered, and 22 people died.

Therefore, on August 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,592 vs 530).

The share of new cases as at August 12 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 11.

As at the morning of August 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 37,932, up 2.8% over August 12.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,474), the city of Kyiv (10,002), and Rivne region (7,206).

