Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 1,592 On August 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 15.8% To 22

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 1,592 On August 12, Number Of New Lethal Case

On August 12, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,592 over August 11 to 86,140, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over August 11 to 1,992; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.8%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 13, there were 86,140 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,992 lethal cases; besides, 46,216 people had recovered.

On August 12, a total of 1,592 new coronavirus cases were registered, 530 people recovered, and 22 people died.

Therefore, on August 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,592 vs 530).

The share of new cases as at August 12 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 11.

As at the morning of August 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 37,932, up 2.8% over August 12.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,474), the city of Kyiv (10,002), and Rivne region (7,206).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 7,110 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 6,177; Zakarpattia region – 6,009 cases, Kharkiv region – 5,378, Odesa region – 4,572, Volyn region – 4,471, Kyiv region – 4,377, Ternopil region – 3,489, Vinnytsia region – 3,086, Zhytomyr region – 2,266, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,630, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,468 cases.

A total of 1,107 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,067 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,027 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,010 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 755 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 733 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 754 cases – in Sumy region, 516 cases – in Poltava region, 286 cases – in Kherson region, and 170 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,433 over August 10 to 84,548, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 10 to 1,970; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.5%.

On August 10, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,158 over August 9 to 83,115, and the number of deaths rose by 29 over August 9 to 1,951; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 14.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 16%.